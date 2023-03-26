Scotland star ruled out of Spain clash

Spain head to Scotland for their second Euro 2024 qualifier today with a clash up against Steve Clarke’s side on March 28.

Both sides picked up 3-0 wins in their opening qualification clashes, with Scotland storming to a Hampden Park victory over Cyprus, and Spain beating Norway in Malaga.

Luis de la Fuente enjoyed an impressive debut with the La Roja senior team at the Estadio La Rosaleda as debutant Joselu netted a late double.

De la Fuente will assess his squad ahead of their flight to Scotland, but there are no reported injury concerns following the Norway win.

However, the news is less positive for Clarke’s Scotland, with Southampton striker Che Adams forced to pull out of their squad with a calf problem.

Scotland squad update. IN: Lawrence Shankland.

OUT: Anthony Ralston & Ché Adams pic.twitter.com/mkZPJU0CCM — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 26, 2023

Adams is a key player in Scotland’s starting XI, with Clarke’s squad short on goals at international level, and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has been called up as a replacement to face Spain.