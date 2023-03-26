Robert Lewandowski criticised in Poland after another goalless display in 2023

After an incredibly fruitful opening half of the 2022/23 season, Robert Lewandowski has found goals hard to come by so far this year.

The 34-year-old has mustered just seven goals in 15 appearances in all competitions since domestic football resumed after the World Cup. After blanking again in Poland’s defeat to Czech Republic on Friday evening, Lewandowski has now failed to score in his last four matches.

As per Sport, the Polish media came in for criticism following the defeat to Czech Republic, with his scoring record in 2023 being particularly focused on.

Lewandowski will no doubt be worried by his lack of goals this year, but it is not something that he will wish to dwell on for too long. Poland face Albania in their second Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday, and Lewandowski will hope to get back on track ahead of his return to Barcelona.

There is little doubt that Lewandowski has been a successful signing for Barcelona, but his form will be a worry to club officials as they seek to close out a domestic treble this season.

Image via PAP/EPA/Martin Divisek