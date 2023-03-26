Real Madrid youngster stakes claim for first team promotion after another impressive performance

Carlo Ancelotti’s use of academy players this season has been scarce, to say the least. None have been able to establish themselves on the first team, with the exception of Alvaro Rodriguez in recent weeks.

That’s despite the impressive performances of Real Madrid Castilla. Raul Gonzalez’s side have been flying this season, and currently sit in second place after a 2-1 victory over Linense on Sunday afternoon.

61’ GOAAAAAAAAAAAAL SERGIO ARRIBAS!!!!!!!!!!!! 2 goals today. Linense 1-2 Castilla!!! pic.twitter.com/IwL1KZOT3r — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 26, 2023

Sergio Arribas scored both goals for Castilla, taking his tally in the league to 13 goals, which has him as top scorer alongside Ceuta’s Rodri. He also has eight assists, in what has been a spectacular campaign for the 21-year-old.

Arribas featured for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, and even scored in the semi-final victory over Al Ahly. Despite that, he has found his chances few and far between, despite the struggles of Real Madrid’s forward line, especially Karim Benzema.

With Ancelotti set to give more opportunities to fringe players in La Liga between now and the end of the season, it remains to be seen whether Arribas will feature more often for Real Madrid. His Castilla performances have proven him worthy of being given a chance.