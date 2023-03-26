Real Madrid cool interest in centre back target – asking price makes a deal “prohibitive”

Real Madrid could be in store for a busy summer transfer window, as they look to bounce back from this season’s disappointing La Liga campaign.

Florentino Perez is reportedly planning a new “Galactico project”, which is expected to start this summer if Real Madrid can beat Manchester City and Liverpool to the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Another player that Real Madrid could look to sign as part of this project is Josko Gvardiol. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the best young defender in world football, and Perez is reportedly keen on signing a young centre back that will play for the club for many years to come.

However, a deal for Gvardiol is unlikely to happen this summer, with Sport reporting that Real Madrid have cooled their interest due to RB Leipzig’s asking price, which is expected to be in the region of €100m.

For Real Madrid, this makes a deal “prohibitive”, which is likely to mean that other targets will be prioritised in the run-up to the summer transfer window.