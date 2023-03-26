Real Madrid must pay Bayern Munich compensation to bring in Julian Nagelsmann

Real Madrid will need to reach a financial agreement with Bayern Munich if they intend to move for Julian Nagelsmann.

The Bavarian giants opted to sack Nagelsmann last week, despite pushing for the Bundesliga and Champions League titles this season, with Thomas Tuchel installed as his replacement.

Nagelsmann’s surprise departure has ignited speculation of a move to Madrid due to his long term links with the top job at Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti’s future remains in doubt, despite winning La Liga and the Champions League, with just over 12 months left on his contract.

Ancelotti is under pressure to win at least one title this season with Brazil openly targeting him to replace Tite.

As per reports from Bild, Naglesmann’s compensation package was only confirmed if he completed his second year in charge at the Allianz Arena.

Julian Nagelsmann's dismissal could cost Bayern up to €30m in total. The coach earns an estimated €8-9m/year. As long as he doesn't have a new club, Bayern have to pay his salary – unless both sides come to an agreement [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/CgyCSwUiCL — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 24, 2023

However, he will continue to be paid by Bayern, until he joins a new club, estimated at €8-9m per year, with Real Madrid potentially requested to pay part of the settlement to speed up talks.