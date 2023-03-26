Real Madrid

Real Madrid must pay Bayern Munich compensation to bring in Julian Nagelsmann

Real Madrid will need to reach a financial agreement with Bayern Munich if they intend to move for Julian Nagelsmann.

The Bavarian giants opted to sack Nagelsmann last week, despite pushing for the Bundesliga and Champions League titles this season, with Thomas Tuchel installed as his replacement.

Nagelsmann’s surprise departure has ignited speculation of a move to Madrid due to his long term links with the top job at Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti’s future remains in doubt, despite winning La Liga and the Champions League, with just over 12 months left on his contract.

Ancelotti is under pressure to win at least one title this season with Brazil openly targeting him to replace Tite.

As per reports from Bild, Naglesmann’s compensation package was only confirmed if he completed his second year in charge at the Allianz Arena.

However, he will continue to be paid by Bayern, until he joins a new club, estimated at €8-9m per year, with Real Madrid potentially requested to pay part of the settlement to speed up talks.

Posted by

Tags Bayern Munich Carlo Ancelotti Julian Nagelsmann Thomas Tuchel

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News