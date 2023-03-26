Ousmane Dembele returns to Barcelona training

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has returned to light training in a key boost for Xavi.

Dembele has been plagued by a persistent hamstring injury since the start of 2023 and he has not featured for the La Liga leaders since January 29.

Despite Xavi previously admitting the club were not putting a timeframe on his expected recovery, as they look to ease the pressure on his injury lay off, he is stepping up a level.

As Barcelona return to action at the start of April, he is working back to full fitness, with reports from Marca claiming the club are positive he will be back in action, before the end of next month.

Based on his comeback schedule, he is certain to miss the Copa del Rey semi final against El Clasico rivals Real Madrid on April 5, but he will have the April 23 clash with Atletico Madrid pencilled in as a possible target date.