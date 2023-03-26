Memphis Depay takes shot at Barcelona over their treatment of Ronald Koeman

Memphis Depay was recently reunited with former head coach Ronald Koeman, who’d previously managed him at the Netherlands and Barcelona.

Koeman returned to Oranje for a second spell at the start of this year, and resumed his relationship with Depay, who he signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

They weren’t together for very long, as Koeman was sacked just a few months into the 2021/22 season, and was subsequently replaced by Xavi Hernandez. Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad (via Marca), Depay admitted his disappointment at Barcelona’s treatment of his countryman.

“The way Ronald Koeman was treated at Barcelona is not right. Koeman is a classy coach and a fantastic person. He certainly didn’t deserve it.”

Depay has since left Barcelona himself, joining Atletico Madrid in January. He was sad at having to leave the Blaugrana, having failed to feature very often in the opening half of the season.

“Of course it was a disappointment (to leave), but disappointment is part of this. In football you keep going. Sometimes things move very fast. I feel fitter at Atletico Madrid, I also play more and more.”

Depay will hope to help his new club finish the season strongly, as Atletico Madrid target pipping city rivals Real Madrid to second place in La Liga.