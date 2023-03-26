Manchester United star admits Barcelona transfer interest

Manchester United striker Anthony Elanga has confirmed he was subject of a January transfer bid from Barcelona.

Xavi was rumoured to be in the market for a new striker at the start of 2023 following Memphis Depay’s switch to rivals Atletico Madrid.

However, despite links with a string of targets, there were no new arrivals at the Camp Nou, with Xavi sticking by his current squad.

Elanga has struggled to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s United team this season, with Marcus Rashford in fine form in 2023, and Wout Weghorst joining the Red Devils after the World Cup.

The Swedish international was asked about his future, with the potential for a summer exit from Old Trafford, and he hinted at a revival in interest from Barcelona.

“There was talk about it (joining Barcelona), but right now I’m focusing on United”, he told an interview with Aftonbladet.

“That was in January, I can’t focus on that now.

“The best thing I can do is focus on the rest of the season (at United), then I will talk to the club. I love United, but it’s important for me to play.”

Elanga is currently away on international duty with Sweden, after being an unused substitute in their 3-0 home defeat to Belgium, but he is expected to feature against Azerbaijan tomorrow.