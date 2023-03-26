Manchester City taking measures to prevent Erling Haaland from joining Real Madrid

Erling Haaland has been in sensational form since moving from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City last summer. He is on course to break the Premier League record for goals in a single season, having already netted 28 in 26 appearances.

His performances have attracted, most notably from Real Madrid. Florentino Perez regards the Norwegian as an ideal replacement for Karim Benzema, whose days at the club are expected to wind down over the next couple of seasons.

However, Man City are determined to keep their talisman at the club. According to Sport, they are preparing to offer him a new contract at the end of the season.

The move would see Haaland become one of the highest paid players in world football, with his weekly wage rising from €425k to €570k.

Real Madrid want to sign Haaland next summer, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to compete with Man City financially in order to entice the 22-year-old to the Spanish capital.