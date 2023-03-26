Luis de la Fuente calls on Spain to improve before Scotland test

New Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has demanded his squad step up their efforts in Euro 2024 qualification.

La Roja kicked off their potential road to Germany next summer with a 3-0 win over Norway in Malaga, as debutant Joselu netted a late double off the bench.

However, despite the positivity of a win, Spain were forced to survive waves of Norwegian pressure, to ensure a crucial three points at the Estadio La Rosaleda.

De la Fuente was asked about his view on Spain’s progress, since his appointment, despite on having four days to prepare for the game, and the 61-year-old wants more from his players.

“There’s a lot to improve, but I’m very happy with the things I have seen in these four days”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m happy above all because of the attitude, but we have a margin of tremendous improvement.”

He reserved special praise for match winner Joselu, as the veteran striker seized his unexpected chance to grab the limelight, after decades in the international wilderness.

“He came on with lots of enthusiasm. We’re very lucky to have players like that. Joselu has earned the right to be here.

“He deserved his international debut.”

De la Fuente’s comments will be a stark reminder to his players of the challenge they continue to face in qualifying for Euro 2024, ahead of taking on Scotland in Glasgow next week.

