Joselu stars in Spain debut as La Roja storm past Norway

Spain kicked off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with a routine 3-0 win over Norway in Malaga.

Luis de la Fuente avoided a potential upset on his to first outing as Spain head coach to ensure three crucial qualifying points at the Estadio La Rosaleda.

Spain eased their nerves in the opening stages, as Dani Olmo deflected home Alejandro Balde’s cross to secure a key lead.

🗣️ "The first goal under new head coach Luis de la Fuente is scored by Dani Olmo!" Spain lead Norway having dominated the early period of the game 🇪🇸 What a flick, though 🤌#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/O650SAmaV8 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 25, 2023

Both sides created chances before the break with Kepa Arrizabalaga making crucial stops either side of the interval to keep Spain in front.

A golden opportunity for Alexander Sørloth and he couldn't take it 😬🇳🇴 Can anyone think of another Norwegian striker who would have loved a chance like that? 👀#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/tpAhY236XK — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 25, 2023

However, the tie was tipped by the late introduction of debutant Joselu, as the Espanyol striker made his international debut in the closing stages.

He popped up to head home Fabian Ruiz’s cross, to ease the tension in the final 10 minutes, before pouncing on a loose ball inside the box to clinch victory.

Joselu scores his first two goals for Spain just moments apart! 😱🇪🇸 The first was a brilliant header, the second was a poachers finish 👏 It's a special debut for the 32-year-old Espanyol striker ✨#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/V7r1VNyuCg — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 25, 2023

Up next for Spain is a midweek trip to Scotland as Steve Clarke’s side sealed a 3-0 home win over Cyprus.

Images via Getty Images