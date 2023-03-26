Espanyol

Joselu stars in Spain debut as La Roja storm past Norway

Spain kicked off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with a routine 3-0 win over Norway in Malaga.

Luis de la Fuente avoided a potential upset on his to first outing as Spain head coach to ensure three crucial qualifying points at the Estadio La Rosaleda.

Spain eased their nerves in the opening stages, as Dani Olmo deflected home Alejandro Balde’s cross to secure a key lead.

Both sides created chances before the break with Kepa Arrizabalaga making crucial stops either side of the interval to keep Spain in front.

However, the tie was tipped by the late introduction of debutant Joselu, as the Espanyol striker made his international debut in the closing stages.

He popped up to head home Fabian Ruiz’s cross, to ease the tension in the final 10 minutes, before pouncing on a loose ball inside the box to clinch victory.

Up next for Spain is a midweek trip to Scotland as Steve Clarke’s side sealed a 3-0 home win over Cyprus.

