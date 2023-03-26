David Silva set for Real Sociedad extension

Real Sociedad are ready to offer a contract extension to veteran midfield star David Silva.

The 37-year-old struggled with a calf injury at the start of 2023, but his return to full fitness has been a crucial boost for La Real in recent weeks, with four successive starts across all competitions.

Imanol Alguacil is keen to keep the former Manchester City schemer in San Sebastian for another 12 months as talks continue with his representatives.

Silva has previously indicated to his preference to wait until his deal nears its June expiry, before making a final decision, amid concerns over his long term endurance.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, the club are ready to table a deal until the end of 2023/24, with a signature expected.

An update is not expected until the final weeks of the campaign, as Algacil’s charges push for a Champions League qualification spot, for the first time since 2013.