Celta Vigo preparing for life without Real Madrid target Gabri Veiga

Gabri Veiga’s looks to be away from Celta Vigo this summer, after an spectacular breakthrough season in La Liga. From central midfield, the 20-year-old has nine goals and three assists in 25 appearances.

Veiga has a €40m release clause in his Celta contract, which is likely to be triggered this summer, amid heavy interest. The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are reportedly keen, while Real Madrid are also looking into signing him.

According to Marca, Celta are preparing for life without Veiga. Club officials are making plans for next season, in which the youngster is not involved, but rather the money generated from his sale is considered instead.

Celta know that they are powerless to stop Veiga from leaving due to his release clause, and it could just be a case of enjoying him while he’s here until the end of the season.

Real Madrid is reportedly Veiga’s preferred destination for a summer move, although much will depend on whether Los Blancos fork out for his release clause.