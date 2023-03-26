CBF President makes Carlo Ancelotti admission amid links with Brazil head coach job

This season could be Carlo Ancelotti’s last at Real Madrid, despite his contract at the club not expiring until the end of next season.

Los Blancos’ disappointing domestic campaign, in which their La Liga title defence was all but ended during El Clasico last weekend, has increased the pressure on Ancelotti, and failure to win either the Champions League or Copa del Rey could result in his sacking.

Alternatively, Ancelotti could leave on his own accord, having been heavily linked to the Brazil job, especially in recent days. Several players spoke out in favour of the Italian taking over, and CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues admitted that Ancelotti is the favourite among players and fans to take over, as per UOF (via Diario AS).

“Ancelotti is not only the favourite of the players, but also of the fans. Everywhere I go in Brazil, in every stadium, he’s the first name the fans ask me about.”

Rodrigues intends to announce Brazil’s head coach by June, and he outlined the association’s recruitment plans over the coming weeks.

“We will have a meeting with both the coach chosen by the CBF and the president of the club with which he has a contract.”

All signs points to the CBF meeting with Florentino Perez in the near future, as Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid become more and more uncertain.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images