“Barcelona should be worried” – Javier Tebas demands explanations over Caso Negreira

Caso Negreira continues to cause a stir in Spanish football, over a month on from when revelations surrounding Barcelona’s alleged relationship with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira were just published.

Three investigations are ongoing over the matter. The tax office in Spain is looking into Negreira himself over missed tax, the Anti-Corruption Department have launched an investigation in recent weeks on the basis of “continuous corruption”, while UEFA confirmed on Thursday that they would be opening their own investigation.

Barcelona have yet to publish their own version of events into Caso Negreira, which La Liga President Javier Tebas is far from pleased about. Speaking at Marca’s Sport Weekend 2023, Tebas wants Barcelona to clarify their position as soon as possible.

“We need explanations. If they are calm and keep the explanations to themselves, I think they should be worried. The news that is coming out, and more will continue to come out because it is inevitable. I think there should not be silence.”

Barcelona are expected to hold a press conference in the coming weeks to explain their version of events, once their internal investigation has been completed.