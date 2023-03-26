Barcelona set Sergio Busquets extension deadline

Barcelona have set a contract extension deadline for captain Sergio Busquets.

The former Spain international was tipped to make a call on his plans in the current international break but no progress has been made.

Busquets remains a vital player for La Blaugrana this season, as the experienced leader of Xavi’s young squad, with the Catalan coach keen to retain his former teammate at the Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with ongoing interest in a free transfer from the MLS, as his Barcelona future remains undecided.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona are willing to respect Busquets’ wish to take his time over a 12-month renewal option – including an option for a further year – but they want the issue resolved before the end of April.

Barcelona and Xavi are both confident of convincing Busquets to stay for the 2023/24 season, as part of a reduced salary package.