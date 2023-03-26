Barcelona scout in attendance as Vitor Roque makes international debut for Brazil

Aged 18 years and 25 days, Vitor Roque made his senior debut for Brazil on Saturday night during their international friendly defeat to Morocco.

Roque was included in Ramon Menezes’ first squad following his exploits at the U20 Sudamericano, where he finished as top goal scorer on his way to helping Brazil win the competition.

By making his debut, Roque became the youngest player to make their international bow for Brazil since former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo in 1994, when he was aged 17.

Roque could follow in the footsteps of the famous Brazilian forward by playing for the Blaugrana, having been heavily linked with a move this summer. Negotiations are ongoing, while Athletico Paranaense have reportedly set their asking price.

Barcelona had a scout in attendance at the match in Tanger to watch Roque. Others were also been observed, including Ez Abde, who appeared as a substitute for Morocco late on.

Roque will hope that he can continue to be involved in the Brazilian national team setup for many years to come.