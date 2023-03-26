Barcelona “in advanced talks” to bring home former La Masia starlet for free

Barcelona’s financial predicament will limit their ability to do transfer this summer, especially when transfer fees are required. As such, free transfers are being explored by club officials.

Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan are two players that see their contracts expire, at Athletic Club and Manchester City respectively, at the end of the season. Barcelona are reportedly already made moves to have both at the club next season.

Another free transfer that Barcelona are seemingly looking at is Alex Grimaldo. The 27-year-old is out of contract at Benfica this summer, and will almost certainly move on. Atletico Madrid have been interested in him, but according to Pedro Almeida, Barcelona are in advanced talks with Grimaldo and his representatives.

Grimaldo was a product on the La Masia academy during the early stages of his career, but left in 2016 in order to join Benfica. If rumours are to be believed, he could be heading back to Catalonia after seven years away.

Grimaldo’s arrival would almost certainly see Jordi Alba moved on, with the 34-year-old being one of the highest paid players at the club, and not seeing regular playing time at present.

Barcelona know that it is essential to reduce their wage bill ahead of next summer, and Grimaldo would likely command a much smaller salary than Alba. With him also being seven years younger, it could be a shrewd piece of business.