Barcelona fans sing for Lionel Messi as El Barrio seal 2023 Kings League title

Barcelona fans were singing for the return of former talisman Lionel Messi as a 92,522 crowd saw El Barrio crowned as 2023 Kings League champions.

The competition – which is the brainchild of former La Blaugrana defender Gerard Pique – has built up into a huge event in Catalonia.

Ahead of the Final Four, fans lined the streets outside the Camp Nou, as the competition continues to grow in popularity in 2023.

The huge attention for all three matches, the two semi finals and final, created a carnival atmosphere, as the home supporters called for the club to make a move for Messi.

El Barrio edged past Saiyans FC in the semi final, with a 4-3 win, before being paired with Aniquiladores FC in the final.

Adri Contreas fired home an early penalty, to set El Barrio on their way to victory, before two goals from Martin Mantowani sealed the inaugural title.

El Barrio also dominated the individual awards as star man Cristian Ubon scooped the MVP and top goal scorer gongs.

Images via El Barrio on Twitter

