Barcelona failed in January transfer swoop for Sofyan Amrabat

Barcelona made a late January offer for Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat according to his older brother Nordin.

Amrabat was heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou at the start of 2023 after playing a sensational role in Morocco’s march to the 2022 World Cup semi finals.

However, despite the speculation, Amrabat remained in Italy, with the 26-year-old a potential summer option for the Catalans.

A deal was scuppered by Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues, with Amrabat Sr claiming a loan offer was rejected by Fiorentina, due to his importance to their European push.

“Barca made a loan offer for Sofyan two or three days before the market closed, but they weren’t able to include a mandatory purchase option and that was it”, he told an interview with ESPN, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“Sofyan really wanted to go to Barca, and he hoped the move could happen, because Barca offered a good rate for the loan, but Fiorentina didn’t let him go.

“If Barca show up, you want to make that move. And if Barca don’t buy you, someone else will.”

Amrabat’s current Fiorentina contract expires in 2024, with the Serie A side working on a renewal offer for him, however, they could look to sell, if he rejects, to avoid a free transfer exit next year.