Barcelona close the door on one midfield target as another edges closer to signing

Barcelona are expected to have a busy transfer window, with departures needed in order to improve the club’s financial situation. However, signings will also be targeted, with reinforcements being required for Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

Doubt over Sergio Busquets’ future is expected to force Barcelona into recruiting a midfielder, but according to Sport, it won’t be Ruben Neves. The Portuguese has been touted as a possible incoming this summer, but doubt from Xavi and his coaching staff has ended the club’s interest.

Instead, Barcelona are expected to sign Ilkay Gundogan, who would be available on a free transfer, with his Manchester City contract expiring at the end of the season. Sport report that the German international fits into Xavi’s plans, and he is expected to be offered a two-year contract.

Even if Busquets stays, Barcelona would like to add more cover in midfield, with Xavi prioritising a four-midfielder formation in recent months. Gundogan would also add experience to a relatively young squad.