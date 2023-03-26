Barcelona “asked Spanish international star to not sign new contract” during 2022 World Cup

Barcelona’s financial predicament is expected to have a big effect on their transfer activity this summer. Large fees cannot be paid out at will, with club officials expected to prioritise free transfers for the time being while the books are balanced.

Players such as Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan are being targeted as incomings this summer, with their contracts at Athletic Club and Manchester City respectively. This is expected to be a popular avenue for Barcelona over the next couple of seasons at least.

Possible free transfers are being explored for next summer too, specifically in the case of Dani Olmo. The 24-year-old, who scored the first goal of the Luis de la Fuente era on Saturday night during Spain’s 3-0 victory over Norway, is out of contract at RB Leipzig at the end of the next season.

According to MD, Barcelona officials met with Olmo’s representatives in order to persuade the player to not sign a renewal with the Bundesliga side, in order to snap him up on a free next summer.

It remains to be seen whether Olmo abides by Barcelona’s request, although the matter could be taken out of the La Liga leaders’ hands. Leipzig are reportedly looking to sell Olmo for €40m this summer, amid interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

