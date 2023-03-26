Analysis: Where would Florian Wirtz fit in at Real Madrid?

Florentino Perez is expected to go full steam ahead over the next few years in terms of bringing top talent to Real Madrid. A so-called “Galactico project” is being readied, with the headline targets expected to be Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The project is thought to focus on targeting younger players, but more those that have established themselves in European football already. Jude Bellingham is expected to be the first through the door this summer, providing Real Madrid can beat off Manchester City and Liverpool to his signature.

Another player that could be a consideration for Real Madrid in this project is Florian Wirtz. The 19-year-old is widely considered to be one of the most exciting young players in European football, and has already played four times for Germany, and it likely would’ve been more had he not suffered a long term injury last year.

Although Wirtz is unlikely to be available for transfer this summer, at least by his own admission, Fichajes report that Leverkusen could look to sell him via a bidding war, as they look to gather a fee of €90-100m.

There is scope for Real Madrid having a player such a Wirtz in their squad, even if they do not use an attacking midfielder/number 10, which is the teenager’s natural position.

Wirtz has the ability to play deeper, perhaps as a more offensive minded midfielder in Real Madrid’s three that they typically use. His ball carrying skills are incredibly good, and he is well known as being an excellent dribbler.

In Perez’s dreams, there is the possibility of having someone like Wirtz in behind an Erling Haaland, with Vinicius Jr or Endrick or Kylian Mbappe either side. With Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga or Aurelien Tchouameni or Federico Valverde, Real Madrid’s team could conquer Europe for some time to come.

The scary thing about Wirtz is that he is still only 19, and he will only continue to get better. He already plays at a high level, and will likely be in the conversation as one of the best players in world football for years to come.

If Real Madrid continue with a 4-3-3, Wirtz had the ability to play in the forward line too. He has played on the right wing before, which is a position that could require strengthening in the long term, as there are question marks over Rodrygo’s ability to play there.

Overall, Wirtz would add greatly to the Real Madrid squad, but his signing is not an essential one, especially if they continue to stick with the 4-3-3 that has brought so much success in recent years.