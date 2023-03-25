“We have to respect him” – Casemiro opens up on Carlo Ancelotti amid Brazil links

Speculation over Carlo Ancelotti has ramped up over the last week, since Real Madrid’s La Liga title defence all-but-ended after defeat in El Clasico on Sunday.

Ancelotti has a contract with Real Madrid until the end of next season, but he is unable to turn things around before the summer, Florentino Perez could decide to let him go and start afresh.

Alternatively, Ancelotti could leave on his own accord, having been heavily linked with the Brazil job, which is available following the resignation of Tite in December. Several Brazilian players have teased a possible move for Ancelotti, including current Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

One player that refused to be drawn into commenting on Ancelotti’s future was Casemiro. The former Real Madrid midfielder, who departed last summer to join Manchester United, spoke about his former boss, but did not add to the speculation, as per Sport.

“He is a coach I know very well, he is a friend and it was a pleasure to work with him, but Ancelotti has a club and we have to respect the club he is at; and also respect Ancelotti.

“He has a lot of experience and has won everything. We know that life is about opportunities. Today he is not the coach, but if he does a great job and the names that the president wants do not accept, Ramon (Menezes) is there.”

One way or another, Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid is expected to be resolved in the next few months.