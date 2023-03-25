Toni Kroos remains an injury concern for Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is continuing to train alone due to a persistent injury.

The veteran midfielder has been training at Valdebebas during the international break in a bid to regain full fitness ahead of the season run-in.

Kroos was forced off in the closing stages of Los Blancos 2-1 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on March 19, with a muscle problem.

However, despite the bonus of a mid-season break for the 33-year-old schemer, he is facing a major battle to be ready for the return to La Liga action next weekend.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Kroos has been working alone in the gym, with the players not on international duty completing a full session.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to manage his game time in the final weeks of the campaign, with the former Bayern Munich man potentially reserved for Champions League matches, as part of the club’s European title defence.