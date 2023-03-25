Thomas Tuchel “was making plans to be Real Madrid head coach” before Bayern Munich move

There was much shock across European football earlier this week when Julian Nagelsmann was sacked as Bayern Munich head coach.

The 35-year-old had the German champions in 2nd place in the Bundesliga table, just one point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, as well as in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Despite this, he was relieved of his duties.

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as his successor. The German coach had been out of work since leaving Chelsea earlier this season, and had been linked with the head coach position at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s future has caused much speculation this week, following Real Madrid’s El Clasico defeat last Sunday, which left 12 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Tuchel was considered to be one of the leading candidates to replace Ancelotti, and Marca report that he had been planning to take over in the summer.

Tuchel had reportedly drawn up plans for his staff, which included making Alvaro Arbeloa his assistant, while also identifying transfer targets for the club to pursue. Tuchel had spoken to Florentino Perez just days before his arrival at Bayern Munich was confirmed.

However, that all means nothing now as he will no longer be in the running to be Real Madrid head coach, should Ancelotti depart for a second time at the end of the season. Others will be considered instead.