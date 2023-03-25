Samuel Umtiti’s summer plans revealed as Barcelona star gets back into form at Lecce

After failing out of favour at Barcelona in recent years, Samuel Umtiti was sent out on loan to Serie A newcomers Lecce at the start of the season.

During his time in Italy, the French international has rediscovered the form that got him a move to Barcelona in the first place, which has greatly pleased officials at the La Liga leaders, who are hoping to take advantage of his rise by selling him this summer.

However, as per Sport, Umtiti wishes to remain at Barcelona next season, despite having multiple offers on the table for a move this summer. The defender feels that he could be an asset if the club cannot sign players due to their financial predicament.

Barcelona are expected to communicate their stance with Umtiti in the next few months, with the player reportedly not looking for a move unless he is definitively told that he has no future at the club.

Nevertheless, Umtiti will be pleased to have resurrected his career at Lecce, and he will hope to go from strength-to-strength in the coming seasons, whether that be at Barcelona or another club.