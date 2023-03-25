Ronaldinho wades into debate over future of former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi

Speculation over Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has ramped up in recent weeks, following reports that negotiations over a new contract have stalled.

Messi’s contract expires at the end of the season, meaning that he can leave PSG for free in the summer and search for a new club. A return to Barcelona have been discussed, and appears to be a genuine possibility, despite the club’s financial predicament.

Several current and former Barcelona players have urged Messi to re-join his former club, with the latest being Ronaldinho. The Brazilian, who also played for PSG during his playing days, will be happy for Messi regardless of where he ends up, and his hope is that it will be at Barca, as per Sport.

“I’m friends with Messi, I’m very happy for him. I’m glad to see friends conquering dreams, that makes me happy. For me, Messi is the best (of all time). I would like to see him happy, I don’t care where he is. After all the history he has had with Barcelona, it would be nice if he could finish his career there.”

Messi is expected to resume talks with PSG in the coming weeks, but a return to Barcelona is becoming more and more on a reality.