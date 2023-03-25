Real Madrid keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen – Napoli set huge valuation for in-demand striker

Real Madrid must face up to the reality of replacing Karim Benzema in the next couple of seasons. The former French international has been a magnificent servant over the last 14 years, but fitness issues have derailed this season.

Real Madrid have already identified targets for a move, which is likely to happen next summer. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are two players that Florentino Perez is very keen to bring to the Spanish capital.

Another player that could replace Benzema is Victor Osimhen, and Calciomercato have reported that Real Madrid are monitoring the Nigerian international’s situation.

Osimhen, alongside other rumoured Real Madrid target in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, has been in sensational form for Napoli this season, and could end up meeting Los Blancos in the Champions League final, should both sides progress that far.

Osimhen’s asking price could be a sticking point for Real Madrid, with Napoli having reportedly set an minimum fee of €170m, as per Fichajes.

Image via Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/Sipa USA