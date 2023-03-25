Predicted XIs Spain-Norway: Three Real Madrid stars set to start as Luis de la Fuente era begin

Over three months on from the World Cup, Spain are finally back in action as they begin their quest to qualifying for the finals of Euro 2024.

It is a new era for La Roja, as Luis de la Fuente takes charge of his first match as head coach, having replaced the outgoing Luis Enrique in December.

With a new era comes a new system for Spain, as Diario AS expecte de la Fuente to move away from the typical 4-3-3 system that has been used for many years, with a 4-2-3-1 likely to be used on Saturday against Norway.

Several new and returning faces have returned to the Spain setup under de la Fuente, and some of those are in line to start against Norway, including Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez, who are expected to join club teammate Dani Carvajal in the starting line-up.

Iago Aspas, who has impressed in training this week, is expected to start as a number 10, just behind new captain Alvaro Morata. Kepa looks set to start as first-choice goalkeeper, in the absence of Unai Simon.

Norway are without talisman Erling Haaland, with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Sorloth expected to start in his place as the lone striker. Former Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard will also start, as Norway look to spoil de la Fuente’s debut.

The match against Norway has been eagerly anticipated for several weeks now, and it is finally here for Spain. De la Fuente will be desperately hoping to start his tenure with three points.