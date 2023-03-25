Luka Modric rubbishes rumours surrounding the circumstances of a potential Real Madrid renewal

On Saturday evening, Luka Modric is expected to make his 163rd appearance for the Croatian national team when they face on Wales.

Modric has been ever-present for his national side since his debut in 2006, and he led them to 3rd place at the World Cup in Qatar last year. He will hope to guide them to more success before calling time on his international career.

It remains to be seen when he will quit playing for Croatia, but it doesn’t appear to be anytime soon. Modric continues to play a high level with Real Madrid, despite being 37. His contract in the Spanish capital expires at the end of the season, but he hopes to sign a new deal in the coming months.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Modric rubbished claims that he needs to retire from international football in order to secure a new deal with Real Madrid.

“Short and clear, no (I don’t need to retire). I want to stay at Real Madrid, and I hope it will happen.”

Modric has been a magnificent servant for Real Madrid since joining in 2012, and he will hope to have at least one more year of playing in the famous white jersey.