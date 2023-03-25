“His decision has been made” – Update given on the future of Barcelona target Florian Wirtz

News of Barcelona’s alleged interest in Florian Wirtz broke earlier this week when reports emerged that officials of the La Liga leaders contacted the player’s agent about a possible move.

Wirtz, who is widely considered to be one of the best young players in Europe, admitted he is a big fan of Barcelona, and appeared to leave a future move to Catalonia open.

However, for this summer at least, a deal is unlikely to go through after reservations from both sides. Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford Wirtz due to their current financial predicament, while the player himself wants to remain at Bayer Leverkusen next season, as revealed by Christian Falk in CaughtOffside.

“He said that his father (who is his agent) told him nothing about this interest but his decision has been made; he wants to stay at Leverkusen, continue his education, get better and become an important player with the national team. We won’t have any news until next year.”

The news is actually good for Barcelona, who will now not fear Wirtz joining another side this summer when they are unable to join the bidding. The teenager has also been linked with Real Madrid, as well as Bayern Munich.