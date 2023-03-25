Florentino Perez planning a “Galactico project” at Real Madrid in the coming years

In recent seasons, Real Madrid have switched their transfer policy away from signing established players on huge fees. Instead, young quality has been targeted, with a view to them growing while at the club.

It has been successful so far, with the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr having blossomed and become important players in the first team, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga heading in a similar direction.

Florentino Perez still intends to stick with the policy of signing younger players going forward, but bigger names will be targeted in a “Galactico project”, according to Sport.

This is expected to begin this summer, should Real Madrid be able to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, amid interest from Manchester City and Liverpool.

Next summer, moves for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are expected to be prioritised, as Perez seeks to keep Real Madrid as one of the powerhouses of European football for many years to come.