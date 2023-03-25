Barcelona’s third kit for 2023/24 leaked – colour is a throwback to ones used in the 1990s

Barcelona’s third kit for the 2023/24 season has been leaked by Footy Headlines.

As Barcelona plan for next season in terms of transfers, their intentions for next season’s kits have surfaced. After Footy Headliners leaked the Blaugrana’s home and away kits, they have done so again for the third kit.

Barcelona’s third kit for next season will feature mint (light aqua) as its main colour, with references to the club’s typical blaugrana colours of the collar and sleeves.

The colour is similar to kits that have been used in the past. Barcelona’s away kits from 1993 to 1997 were all mint, while in more recent times, their away kit in 2010/11 and their third kit in 2016/17 were also a similar colour.

Footy Headliners state that the kit is 85% accurate as to whether it will be the third kit for Barcelona. Irrespectively, it is set to be released in September, after next season has begun.

Image via Footy Headlines