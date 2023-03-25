Barcelona scout to be present at Morocco-Brazil friendly – four players being watched

With it being the international break, there is an opportunity for club officials to be present at various matches to take in the performances of certain players competing on the biggest stage.

Barcelona look to take advantage of this situation by having a scout be present at Saturday evening’s international friendly between Morocco and Brazil in Tanger, as per MD.

The emissary will reportedly be casting their eye over four specific players, two of which are current Barcelona players, and the other two being transfer targets. Ez Abde and Chadi Riad, the latter having received his first full international call-up for Morocco, will be watched, as well as Vitor Roque and Sofyan Amrabat.

Barcelona are still in negotiations with Athletico Paranaense for Roque, who could also be in line for his full international debut, having impressed at the U20 Sudamericano earlier this year.

Amrabat was the subject of a loan bid from Barcelona in January, but a deal was not possible. The La Liga leaders could return to Fiorentina in the summer, although a midfielder is not said to be a priority, as the club continue to struggle financially.

Barcelona are expected to have a busy summer, and the performances of the four in Tanger could play a part in whether they are in the first team in Catalonia next season.