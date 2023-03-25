Barcelona confirm Andreas Christensen injury diagnosis – defender out “for the foreseeable future”

Barcelona were rocked by another injury on Thursday when Andreas Christensen pulled up whilst playing for Denmark, which was later confirmed as a calf injury.

Barcelona have now confirmed Christensen’s injury diagnosis after tests were conducted by the club’s medical team on Saturday, where it was reaffirmed that the issue is with his left calf.

Posting on Twitter, Barcelona have stated that Christensen “is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return.” As such, the defender will be out for the foreseeable future, with less than two weeks to go until El Clasico, but he is expected to be absent for at least three weeks.

MEDICAL NEWS | Tests carried out on Saturday on the first team player Andreas Christensen have shown that he has an injury to his left calf. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return. pic.twitter.com/jElgZP7pVw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 25, 2023

Christensen will miss that game, along with Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, who have both suffered injury setbacks on their own muscle injuries.

Barcelona have a one-goal lead from the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu, and they will hope to see the job out at Spotify Camp Nou on the 5th of April.

Xavi Hernandez will be devastated to have lost Christensen, but he does have options available to him, as Barcelona look to make do without another of their important players.

Image via Colas Buera/PRESSINPHOTO Sports Agency