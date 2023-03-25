Atletico Madrid youngster stars as Santi Denia’s Spain U21 tenure begins with victory

Much like the top team, Spain’s under-21 side have begun a new era, following Luis de la Fuente’s promotion to head coach of the full national side.

Santi Denia has replaced him in charge of the youth side, and he started his tenure with a 3-2 victory over Switzerland in a friendly match on Friday evening.

They trailed 2-1 after goals from Dan Ndoye and Kastriot Imeri cancelled out Rodri’s equaliser, but two goals in five minutes from substitute Rodrigo Riquelme ensured that Denia had the best possible start to life in charge of the under-21s.

¡¡𝙂𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙇 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙇 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙇 𝘿𝙀 @rororiquelme10!! Llega el segundo para el jugador del @GironaFC. Menuda finura, qué fácil, parece un pase…GOLAZO. 🆚 🇪🇸 -🇨🇭 | 3-2 | 80' 📺 @teledeporte#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/750g8kser2 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 24, 2023

The Atletico Madrid youngster, who is on loan at Girona this season, is highly regarded among officials at Los Rojiblancos, and his performance against Switzerland will do his chances of breaking into the first team in the future no harm.

Riquelme could stay at Girona on loan for another season, following reports that Atletico Madrid are planning to use him to cheapen a deal for Arnau Martinez, who also played for Spain’s under-21s on Friday evening.

Image via EFE