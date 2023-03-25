Atletico Madrid striker merry-go-round in effect as summer rebuild gathers pace

This summer’s transfer window is expected to be a busy one for Atletico Madrid, with several incomings and outgoings expected.

The forward department of Diego Simeone’s squad is most likely to see movement, kicked off by the probable departure of Joao Felix. The Portuguese is on loan at Chelsea for the second half of this season, and although he does not have a buy clause in his loan deal, a permanent transfer is being discussed.

Another outgoing could be Alvaro Morata, who has fallen down the pecking order at Atletico this season. Relevo report that the Spanish national team captain has been linked with a return to Italy, with former club Juventus interested, as well as AC Milan.

In terms of arrivals, Mateo Retegui is an option. Relevo report that Atletico are interested in signing the Italian international forward, who scored against England on Thursday, and the feeling is reciprocated.

Atletico are also interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is likely to depart Chelsea in the summer. Barcelona are said to be interested in signing their former player, but their financial predicament could prevent a deal being completed.

Atletico Madrid are hoping to build on the second half of this season as they target getting back among the top two in Spanish football.