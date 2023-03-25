Atletico Madrid confirm left back transfer targets

Atletico Madrid are set utilise the free transfer market this summer as Diego Simeone looks to boost his squad options.

Los Rojiblancos will be looking to refresh their ranks ahead of the 2023/24 season with players heading in and out of the Estadio Metropolitano.

Simeone will have a sizeable budget to work with, if Atletico secure a Champions League qualification spot, but the Argentinian will also be open to free transfers.

As per reports from Diario AS, left back is a key area of concern for Simeone, with Reinildo Mandava sidelined with a long term injury, and Renan Lodi’s future uncertain.

Simeone has drafted players in as emergency cover, following Reinildo’s injury, but he will look to sign a specialist option in the coming months.

Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo and Borussia Dortmund Raphael Guerreiro are both on Simeone’s radar as their respective contracts end in June, but Grimaldo is also being chased by Premier League clubs.