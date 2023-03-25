Athletico Paranaense set asking price for Vitor Roque amid Barcelona negotiations

On Saturday, Vitor Roque could make his international debut for Brazil, having been named in Ramon Menezes’ squad for the friendly against Morocco.

The 18-year-old was named in the squad alongside several others that impressed at the U20 Sudamericano earlier this year, in which Brazil were victorious. Roque will hope to cap a memorable start to 2023 with an international cap for the senior team.

Barcelona will have a scout in attendance at the match in Tanger to observe Roque, among others, amid negotiations with Athletico Paranaense over a move this summer.

According to Diario AS, Paranaense have set an asking price of €50m for Roque, which would also see them retain a sell-on clause of 15%, in the event that he leaves Barcelona in the future. Alternatively, the fee could be lowered in exchange for a better sell-on.

Barcelona are hoping to do a deal which would see Roque join this summer on a loan deal with an obligation to buy him at the end of next season, which Paranaense are reportedly open to.

