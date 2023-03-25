Analysis: Amar Dedic is Barcelona’s “surprise” option to solve their right back woes – but who is he?

Barcelona’s right back issues are well documented. Ever since Dani Alves departed for the first time in 2016, they have been unable to nail down a first choice in the position for more than a season or two.

At present, Jules Kounde has operated as right back for most of this season, despite his preference being to play centrally. Despite their financial predicament, it is a priority signing for Barcelona this summer, with money willing to be parted with in order to secure a signing.

One name that has emerged as a possible option is Amar Dedic, who currently plies his trade for RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. MD have reported that Barcelona scouts were in attendance at Bosnia Herzegovina’s Euro 2024 qualifying match against Iceland on Thursday to watch Dedic, who scored in a 3-0 victory.

Sport have called Dedic’s link to Barcelona as “surprising”, as he is far from being an established player. However, he has bags of potential, and is someone that could develop at the club over a period of time, and became an established member of the first team squad for years to come.

It’s easy to see why Dedic is on Barcelona’s radar. He’s a defender that is considered to be all-rounder in terms of attacking and defending. He is solid at doing both, but it is his defensive capabilities that stand out, and will be why he’s such an attractive prospect for Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona’s system this season, with Kounde at right back, has allowed the left back, usually Alejandro Balde, to bomb forward at will to support the attack. Kounde has often stayed more defensive in order to cover from counter attacks, and the playstyle is a main reason why Barcelona have been so good defensively.

Dedic would allow Barcelona to play a similar way going forward, but compared to Kounde, he has more on an attacking prowess. As such, in situations that rely on him pushing forward, Xavi and his coaching staff will know he is adept at this part of the game too.

It is a signing that makes a lot of sense for Barcelona, but there is a worry that Dedic ends up being a similar case to Sergino Dest, being that the American was another young right back signed from relative obscurity.

Dest has struggled at Barcelona, and his future looks to be away from Catalonia, but Dedic is someone that is more likely to succeed at the Blaugrana, especially under the guidance of Xavi, largely due to his ability to fit the club’s style of play.

Dedic is unlikely to be an expensive signing, but he could be a shrewd piece of business as Barcelona continue to focus on signing younger players that can make an immediate impact on the first team.