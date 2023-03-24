WATCH: Reverse angle of Lionel Messi’s 800th career goal as Argentina celebrate World Cup

Argentina returned home for the first time since the World Cup celebrations in December, and while they did play a game on Thursday night, it felt like part of the celebrations. The Albiceleste beat Panama 2-0 in a packed out Estadio Monumental, which was in fine voice for the celebrations afterwards.

For Lionel Messi, record-breaking performances are never too far away from each other. But against Panama he scored his 800th goal, 92 of which have come for Argentina. He is already the record goalscorer for his nation.

Lionel Messi quite simply is the 🐐 99 international goals. 800 career goals. This is greatness. pic.twitter.com/J2YBkR88uH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 24, 2023

Messi had cracked a free-kick off the bar earlier in the game, which led to their first goal after Thiago Almada scored from the rebound.

8⃣0⃣0⃣ El GOLAZO de Leo Messi. Golpeo perfecto para cerrar la fiesta de Argentina.#LaCasadelFútbol pic.twitter.com/zrY8TKhphU — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) March 24, 2023

After many years of pain with his national side, Messi and the country could not be happier. It is hard to avoid the sense of fairytale to their World Cup victory, but it will not be the ending. Messi seems set to continue until the Copa America next summer.