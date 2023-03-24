WATCH: Lionel Messi and Argentina at the heart of further wild World Cup celebrations

Argentina had weeks of celebration after they won the World Cup in December, but the World Champions were back in town on Thursday night, and it was as if they had been crowned all over again.

"MUCHAAAAAAACHOOOOOS" 🤍💙 La Selección Argentina festeja ante un Monumental repleto la conquista en el Mundial. pic.twitter.com/JqRgLeayIG — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 24, 2023

They beat Panama 2-0 in a friendly at a full Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, but that felt like a warm-up for the main event. Lionel Messi also netted his 800th goal of his career.

¡MESSI Y LA SCALONETA VUELVEN A LEVANTAR LA COPA! 🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/6xXOKibPWJ — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 24, 2023

But once again there was an impressive union between, fans, coach and players.

MESSI Y TODO EL MONUMENTAL, AL RITMO DE "LA SCALONETAAAA" 🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/EEzzXFu5Jq — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 24, 2023

Messi was on the mircophone to explain his joy.

“I always dreamed of this moment, coming to Argentina to lift the Copa America, the Finalissima and the biggest of all, the World Cup.”

“We should remember how difficult it is to win a World Cup, sometimes it doesn’t happen because of little details, but this time it came off, fortunately.”

Lionel Messi: "Siempre soñé con este momento, venir a la Argentina y levantar la Copa América, la Finalissima y lo más grande, que es la Copa del Mundo". pic.twitter.com/ZnkYJI67rc — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 24, 2023

It was a theme during the Albiceleste’s return to Argentina from Qatar that there were some controversial celebrations, with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez the protagonist.

BRASILEÑO QUÉ PASÓ, ARRUGÓ EL PENTACAMPEÓN 🎶 pic.twitter.com/KIHdTvnhVL — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 24, 2023

While there was a tribute to his reception of the Golden Glove in Qatar, it was Lautaro Martinez the heart of things this time. He would lead the singing.

¡UN FESTEJO A LO DIBU! 🤣 Pezzella, Guido Rodríguez, Rulli y Acuña imitaron al arquero de la Selección con la Copa del Mundo. pic.twitter.com/nII2qH5QP7 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 24, 2023

It included numbers such as ‘A minute of silence…. for Brazil’, while France also took some of the heat.