Barcelona

WATCH: Lionel Messi and Argentina at the heart of further wild World Cup celebrations

Argentina had weeks of celebration after they won the World Cup in December, but the World Champions were back in town on Thursday night, and it was as if they had been crowned all over again.

They beat Panama 2-0 in a friendly at a full Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, but that felt like a warm-up for the main event. Lionel Messi also netted his 800th goal of his career.

But once again there was an impressive union between, fans, coach and players.

Messi was on the mircophone to explain his joy.

“I always dreamed of this moment, coming to Argentina to lift the Copa America, the Finalissima and the biggest of all, the World Cup.”

“We should remember how difficult it is to win a World Cup, sometimes it doesn’t happen because of little details, but this time it came off, fortunately.”

It was a theme during the Albiceleste’s return to Argentina from Qatar that there were some controversial celebrations, with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez the protagonist.

While there was a tribute to his reception of the Golden Glove in Qatar, it was Lautaro Martinez the heart of things this time. He would lead the singing.

It included numbers such as ‘A minute of silence…. for Brazil’, while France also took some of the heat.

Posted by

Tags Argentina Aston Villa Barcelona Emiliano Martinez Inter Lautaro Martinez Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News