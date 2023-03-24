WATCH: Joao Cancelo’s face tells a story as he finds out about Julian Nagelsmann sacking

Awaiting official confirmation, the football world was shocked on Thursday night when it was revealed that Julian Nagelsmann was to be sacked as Bayern Munich manager. That shock included Bayern’s own players, and Joao Cancelo encompassed the emotions of many upon finding out the news.

The Manchester City defender joined Bayern Munich on loan in January, and will now work under his third manager in three months, with Thomas Tuchel expected to sign with Bayern shortly.

Speaking to Portuguese channel Sport TV after Portugal’s 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein, he admitted he was caught out by the news.

“Pfft. Pfft. I didn’t know, I didn’t know.”

“I’ve only found out now, I know I won’t find Nagelsmann when I return to Munich – he wanted me to Bayern, I’d like to thank him.”

“I will try to fit into the new manager’s plans as best I can.”

“As for Tuchel, he made me lose a Champions League final, so I hope he will win it for me this year!”

The decision is set to have a number of repercussions. Cancelo and Tuchel face his own club City in the Champions League, and should the German champions win, then they could face Real Madrid in the semi-finals.