Vinicius Junior speaks out on racism – ‘Every interview I give it is very sad having to talk about it’

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been the victim of consistent racial abuse in Spain this season. His disgraceful treatment continues to become a regular part of away days for Real Madrid, in one of La Liga’s darker chapters.

Against Barcelona, Vinicius was once again racially abused. La Liga then submitted their eighth formal complaint of the season.

Speaking about the matter to 365 Scores while on Brazil duty, Vinicius admitted that not only was it a constant source of sadness for him, but that others will suffer even more than he does.

“Not everyone can have the mentality that I have. Of course, every interview I give it is very sad having to talk about it. We hope that there will be fewer cases of racism and we hope for a better world… “.

Após o treino, @vinijr comentou sobre os recentes casos de racismo que tem sofrido na Espanha. Nesta semana, a LaLiga fez a 8ª denúncia de racismo sofrido por Vini Jr.#ViniJr #LaLiga #365Scores pic.twitter.com/6M3i7NQF15 — 365Scores Brasil (@365ScoresBR) March 23, 2023

Vinicius went on to reveal that he was considering starting a project to help with the issue.

“It is always very difficult to talk about racism, but every day that passes I am maturing more to be able to speak better about it. My family and I are thinking of doing an anti-racist project for the children of Brazil instead of suffering it…”.

While Vinicius’ mental strength in the face of such adversity has to be praised, it should not act as an easy out for the authorities and clubs. So far fans that have been found guilty of racial abuse have been fined €4k and suspended from sporting events for a year, but the persistent abuse shows that these punishments are not sufficient deterrants.