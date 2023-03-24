The reasons for Julian Nagelsmann’s pending dismissal and how it could affect Real Madrid interest

Bayern Munich look set to part ways with Julian Nagelsmann before the week is out, and the touted replacement is former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. With Bayern just a point off top spot in the Bundesliga, and possessing a 100% record in Europe, it is a decision that has puzzled many.

However Relevo say that the discontent at Bayern has been growing for some time. Perhaps most importantly of all, Nagelsmann’s relationship with the heirarchy at Bayern had broken down. Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic and Director General Oliver Kahn were not on board with many of his decisions.

They consider the Bayern squad more than good enough to retain a significant lead in the Bundesliga, as has been the case for much of the last decade in German football.

In addition to his fallings out with the Bayern hierarchy, he has also had disagreements with players, including Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry. His hunt for a mole in the dressing room has also caused consternation in the Bayern dressing room, with Nagelsmann publicly speaking of his desire to find out who was leaking information.

In addition Relevo add that the news has not gone down well at Manchester City. Not only do they consider Bayern a more dangerous outfit with Tuchel in charge, they had hoped that Tuchel would be their successor to Pep Guardiola.

With Guardiola’s exit theoretically at least two years down the line, and Bayern’s supposed contract with Tuchel lasting until 2025 too, it seems unlikely to present too many issues in that sense, given Tuchel has rarely stayed longer than two season at any club.

There has also been talk that Nagelsmann may come back into the frame for the Real Madrid job should it become available. These revelations are unlikely to work in Nagelsmann’s favour, as he would face many of the same challenges at Real Madrid as he would at Bayern.

Moving onto a more analytical look, at the Santiago Bernabeu, Nagelsmann would face another dressing room full of strong egos and players in need of the correct treatment.

Leaks of information seem to be part and parcel of life at any big club these days, and Real Madrid are no different. In addition the hierarchy in the Spanish capital also plays a large part in life at the Bernabeu.

Staying on good terms with your superiors and players is key to job security at Real Madrid, as Rafael Benitez found out during his time there. It is one of the areas in which Ancelotti excels.

Ultimately, Nagelsmann remains one of the most gifted managers in the world at the age of just 35. However most big clubs require a manager of personalities as well as a football coach these days, and while Nagelsmann may well be capable of that, his departure at Bayern seems to signal that it is an area he struggled with in Bavaria.