Argentina were celebrating their World Cup victory all over again on Thursday night, as they returned home for their first match since winning the Jules Rimet trophy.

Thye beat Panama 2-0, in a match that featured Lionel Messi’s 800th goal, but was all about the celebrations with the fans afterwards.

The Albiceleste presented the World Cup to a packed out Estadio Monumental, with scenes of joy and tears of happiness ensuing.

Including more than 60 children in the River Plate academy. According to Juan Patricio Balbi, Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel paid for tickets out of his own pocket to the match for those kids living in the River accommodation to attend the Argentina-Panama.

Montiel came through the River academy too, and was a fan favourite there until he joined Sevilla in the summer of 2021. Now a part of Argentinian folklore for his winning penalty in the World Cup final, Montiel has a firm place in the hearts of Argentina.