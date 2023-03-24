Rayo Vallecano profiling managerial targets and dreaming of major Atletico Madrid loan signing

Rayo Vallecano are set to go into a summer of flux with several of their key players and manager out of contract this summer.

Central defender Alejandro Catena looks set to head to Osasuna on a free this summer, while Santi Comesana also looks as if he will leave at the end of his contract to join Villarreal.

The same could be true for manager Andoni Iraola, who is seemingly a target for the Yellow Submarine should they decide to let go of Quique Setien.

Meanwhile Colombia international Radamel Falcao is also set to depart – plagued by injuries and losing the battle for minutes with Sergio Camello and Raul de Tomas, the 37-year-old has not spent more than 23 minutes on the pitch in one game since November. He will also leave at the end of his deal.

More of a loss would be star creator Isi Palazon. He is not available on a free, but has been linked with Aston Villa and Real Sociedad.

As such, Cadena SER say Rayo are dreaming of another major signing of a former Atletico Madrid star. Saul Niguez may have lost protagonism under Diego Simeone, but he would be a major coup for Rayo, where he once played on loan. Any deal would require Saul to reduce his wages, and Atletico Madrid to pay some of them too, in another loan move.

Meanwhile they are also looking at their own managerial targets. Former Elche and Almeria boss Francisco has been seen in the stands at Vallecas of late, while former Real Oviedo and Ponferradina coach Jon ‘Bolo’ Perez is another option, as someone who is already well-loved at Rayo. He spent five years there as a player.

It looks to set to be a chaotic summer for Los Franjirrojos, and it looks likely they will be forced to rebuild after three seasons of success. Many at Vallecas will be conscious of getting sucked into the relegation battle next season.