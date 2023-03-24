Pedri drops Premier League transfer hint

Barcelona star Pedri has dropped a potential indication over his interest in a future Premier League move.

The Spanish international is a crucial player for club and country, following his rapid rise to prominence in Catalonia, with Xavi giving him a central role in his plans at the Camp Nou.

However, the 20-year-old is set to continue his development in the coming years, with potential interest from major clubs in England.

His midfield partner, and friend, Gavi, has been linked with a possible move to Liverpool this summer, with issues persisting over his contract registration at Barcelona.

Pedri insisted it is not on his mind currently, but in the future, he could be tempted by a change of scenery.

“At the moment, no, I’m not looking to leave. I’m at Barca and hopefully I’ll stay here for many years”, as per reports from Marca.

“I love La Liga, but nothing should ever be ruled out.”

Pedri is currently sidelined with a with a hamstring issue, with his comeback not expected to bee completed until the end of April, despite Barcelona’s demanding title run in.

However, with a commanding 12-point advantage over Real Madrid, in second place, Xavi will not risk his key man with a early return.