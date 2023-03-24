Nottingham Forest the latest of four Premier League clubs turned down by Marcelino Garcia Toral

Former Athletic Club and Valencia manager Marcelino Garcia Toral has been out of work since last summer, but not for a lack of opportunities.

Departing Athletic in May of last year, Marcelino was heavily linked with the Spain job after the World Cup, but in an unexpected twist, Luis de la Fuente was promoted to the job.

According to Cadena Cope, Marcelino has turned down the chance to take over Nottingham Forest, who wanted Marcelino to take over with immediate effect with the club just two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

They aren’t the only side to have considered Marcelino for the same position. Wolves, Crystal Palace and Everton, all of which have changed coaches in the past six months, all called Marcelino too.

However the Asturian coach turned all three down as he wants to start his next project in the summer from scratch, rather than joining a side mid-season.

This news certainly leaves the talented Marcelino in a good light, and may well have been leaked by his agent. However it is true that Marcelino has always been particular about doing things his way, and it would be no surprise if he felt that coming in mid-season to any of these sides would have damaged his chances of success.